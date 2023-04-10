Submit Photos/Videos
Locals watch the planes leave the Masters during Takeoff Tailgate

By Sydney Hood
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now that Masters is over, it means all the patrons and visitors are flocking out of the CSRA, and some locals got in on some of the action by watching planes take off from the Daniel Field.

We went live in the studio tonight after checking out the tarmac.

MORE | Now a part of history, it was a Masters Tournament like no other

We know this week is all about traditions and in a parking lot across from Daniel Field every Masters’ Sunday, you see tailgates down, lawn chairs, and underneath the sound of jet engines flying over you, you hear the laughter of children watching the planes go by.

Something truly special is flying in the air here.

Stephanie Rogers says, “I don’t know what it is, but kids always seem to enjoy airplanes and just have a fascination with seeing the airplane in the sky.”

One after the other, planes take off.

MORE | Jon Rahm is a Masters champion everyone saw coming

Local kids say, “The planes are so cool and they fly a lot.” Another says, “I like just hearing them because it’s like a good, good sound.”

“It’s fun to watch the airplanes coming in and out knowing that people are coming in from other states and countries,” Rogers says.

Nearly 100 airplanes make Daniel Field home base this time each year

Billy Pernell says, “I get to see something different during this time, something I normally wouldn’t see during a given day or any other time of year.”

Which brings folks out to the parking lot.

MORE | Masters Tournament day by day: Journey to the green jacket

“It’s a tradition my grandma was doing, she would bring me to get ice cream and we would sit on the hood of her car and watch the planes take off.,” Pernell says.

No better way to spend a Sunday night.

Ross Whitehorne, says, “He just loves watching other airplanes take off. I just love seeing his smile. That’s what it’s all about.”

Daniel Field was locked and ready for folks to come in and prepare for take-off, they told us doors were open and planes were waiting.

