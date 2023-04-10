Submit Photos/Videos
Local families use Augusta’s new flight destinations to explore

Travelers are making the most of new flights being offered out of Augusta Regional Airport.
By Maria Sellers
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Travelers are making the most of new flights being offered out of Augusta Regional Airport.

This year the airport offered new destinations just for tournament week. Adding flights to destinations like New York, Chicago, and Miami.

It gives patrons more options to fly home, but for local families, it means a chance to explore a new place for spring break.

One local family tells us they were glad to have the chance to fly straight to Miami for vacation, making for a much easier trip.

Marissa Young, local flying back, says “Originally I was going to do a round trip from Augusta to Charlotte then to Miami but when it popped up we hurried up and switched our flights to come straight here. It was a very seamless process we were straight to the airport then here.”

Young says taking advantage of these special destinations for spring break is something they would do again. And the airport says these help airlines gauge interest in possibly adding destinations permanently in the future.

