Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Local businesses reflect on lessons learned during golf week

Top Dawg Tavern tells us they hit sales goals on multiple days.
Top Dawg Tavern tells us they hit sales goals on multiple days.(WRDW)
By Hallie Turner
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local businesses reaped the benefits from this year’s tournament.

Some have been fixtures in the area for years. Others are getting to enjoy the tournament week boost for the first time. But all of them probably learned a thing or two no matter how well they did.

Top Dawg Tavern tells us they hit sales goals on multiple days. Other businesses say they didn’t knock it out of the park but are sure the experience will help down the line.

Busy roadways ...

“There’s a lot of a lot of traffic,” said Top Dawg Tavern General Manager Anthony Harley.

Disappearing almost like tournament week never happened. A return to reality after anything but a normal week.

“We didn’t know really what to expect last year. It was busy. Definitely. But this year, we kind of blew it out of the way,” he said.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

They made more than $20,000, twice, thanks to good planning and preparation.

“We had the Ultra bar for the whole entire week. Deep Eddie’s came by and some other vendors, so you want to make sure that you plan if one is moving out if they’re only there for a couple of days, the next one is moving in that didn’t overlap,” said Harley.

It took time. Top Dawg says the last few years of tournament week had them feeling like anything but the top dawg.

“It’s kind of like word of mouth and stuff like that. And I was quite surprised because last year we didn’t have as many regulars that normally come throughout the week here this year that we’re here,” he said.

The same feeling Café Dulce is feeling less than a mile up the road.

“We didn’t meet the goals we wanted,” said Owner William Leisey.

On average, he says the locals usually help them bring in $21,000 a week. Still a relatively new business, only being around six months.

“The locals here kind of avoid Washington Road during Masters week. And that’s our bread and butter,” he said.

But they know more time and involvement in the community will help them next year.

“We’re also hoping that by one year, you know, we’ll be a little bit more known. We didn’t do a lot of marketing and everything at first, because we wanted to kind of start off slow,” said Leisey.

Both businesses tell us it’s all about taking the feedback they received and making it more inviting and exciting for next year’s tournament week.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 16th hole during the weather delayed second round of the...
Tiger Woods withdraws from 2023 Masters due to injury
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Identities of 2 children killed from Orangeburg Easter crash released
Masters flag
Masters Tournament day by day: Journey to the green jacket
Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
What is plantar fasciitis, the pain that plagues Tiger Woods?
Danniil Kuznetsov
Richmond County deputies locate missing man from Easter

Latest News

“For those crews to do that and bring on 50 people onto the schedule that quick. I’m impressed...
Central EMS president says they’re shifting gears for hiring
Farmer's Market, Produce, farmers market
HUB farmers market launches its season this week
The Salvation Army is also housing nearly an equal number of women and men now and welcoming...
I-TEAM: Bill could ban homeless camps — what does this mean for Richmond Co.?
2 arrested in cruelty to 3 young kids in Columbia County
2 arrested in cruelty to 3 young kids in Columbia County