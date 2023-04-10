Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Insulin price cap coming to Georgia offering financial relief for patients with diabetes

Insulin
Insulin(MGN)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Each day, millions of Americans rely on the hormone insulin to control their diabetes. It’s a life-saving drug and one that has long drawn criticism over its dramatically high cost.

In fact, the U.S. leads the world in highest insulin prices, with shots often costing 4 times as much as in any other country. For more than 14% of Americans who use insulin, the drug’s cost consumes at least 40% of their income.

A recent push from lawmakers and the Biden administration is looking to cap the out-of-pocket cost of insulin at just $35.

In March, the nation’s largest insulin manufacturer, Eli Lilly, announced it would lower the drug’s price by 70%, meeting the $35 cap for most patients.

Senator Jon Ossoff and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra held a press conference Monday to inform Georgia Seniors on how to qualify for the $35 monthly cap.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE:

“No senior in Georgia will pay more than $35 a month for their insulin,” Sen. Ossoff said.

For more information on managing diabetes prescription costs, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 16th hole during the weather delayed second round of the...
Tiger Woods withdraws from 2023 Masters due to injury
Masters flag
Masters blog: The journey to the green jacket
Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
What is plantar fasciitis, the pain that plagues Tiger Woods?
Danniil Kuznetsov
Richmond County deputies locate missing man from Easter
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office generic
Easter shooting kills 1 person in Orangeburg County

Latest News

Ga., S.C. gas prices increase significantly over the past week
Kenneth Brown
1 wanted in burglary at Richmond County hotel, deputies say
Danniil Kuznetsov
Richmond County deputies locate missing man from Easter
Reniya Battles
Richmond County woman wanted in aggravated assault, deputies say