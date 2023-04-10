Submit Photos/Videos
HUB farmers market launches its season this week

Farmer's Market, Produce, farmers market
By Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Locally Grown kicks off its 2023 indoor Veggie Park Farmers Market season on this week.

It will take place from 4-7 Thursday at the at the HUB for Community Innovation, 631 Chafee Ave.

All the produce offerings are fresh from the farm and sold by local growers at the market each Thursday through mid-December during market hours.

Asparagus, strawberries, kale collards, micro greens, artisan lettuce mixes, edible flowers, pork and live plants are among some of the quality offerings of this week’s market.

Shoppers can use cash or buy tokens using credit and debit cards at the manager’s desk to use for their purchases.

There will be a food truck, live music and several special events this season.

For more information, contact Janiece Meek, market manager, at 706-426-1636.

