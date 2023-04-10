Submit Photos/Videos
Housing and community development aims $4M plan for Augusta programs

Augusta Mini Theatre is one of the programs set to receive funding.
Augusta Mini Theatre is one of the programs set to receive funding.(WRDW)
By Craig Allison
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Housing and Community Development, HCD, has laid out its recommendations on how to invest $4 million for programs in 2023.

The money helps to fund around 20 programs, all aiming to help communities in need.

These programs help with job training, housing, homelessness, and youth arts. Augusta Mini Theatre is one of the programs set to receive funding.

The theatre has been receiving much-needed funding to help continue its theatre, dance, music, and art classes.

The funding has helped the theatre through 50 years of serving Augusta.

“It was started for people like me, who couldn’t afford to go elsewhere,” said Tyrone J. Butler, founder, and executive director.

A once popular spot with a waiting list that took years to get off, the mini theatre took a hit during COVID, cutting its student population from 150 to 77.

They’re now at more than 100 students but no longer charge kids to be a part of their program.

“It’s a beautiful place,” said Butler. “Nobody knows who is low to moderate income, because we are all one when they come here. We’ve just had a lot of support. Not all we need, but we’ve had enough to survive to get to this point.”

It’s programs like this that rely on grant funding from organizations so they can keep giving back to the community.

Augusta’s Housing and Community Development 2023 Plan of Action aims at spreading $4 million across programs like this. Another one, Augusta Partnership for Children, has grown from helping 10 parents to 50 in five years with this funding.

Candice Hillman is the executive director at Augusta Partnership for Children Incorporated. She said, “We are trying to help parents build their life skills. Such as financial literacy, learning a language, learning work skills.”

Programs are set to get anywhere from $13,000 to more than $900,000. You can also donate to these programs separately. Every dollar is making a difference.

“We’re just trying to help them improve and become their better self,” she said.

Commissioners will get to weigh in on the recommendations Tuesday. Both programs we spoke with say support from HCD has been pretty good before and expect the same.

