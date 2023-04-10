Submit Photos/Videos
Hilary Swank gives birth to twins, shares 1st photo

FILE - Hilary Swank arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
FILE - Hilary Swank arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Swank has given birth to twins — a boy and a girl. The 48-year-old “Million Dollar Baby” actor posted a photo of her and her twins looking at the sunset on Instagram Sunday.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press and NARDOS HAILE Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Hilary Swank has given birth to twins — a boy and a girl.

The 48-year-old “Million Dollar Baby” actor posted a photo of her and her twins looking at the sunset on Instagram Sunday evening with the caption: “It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it.”

She added on Instagram that she’s “posting from pure heaven.” She and entrepreneur Philip Schneider have been married since 2018.

Over the course of her pregnancy, Swank had been filming her new ABC show “Alaska Daily.” She shared in an interview in October that when her pants didn’t fit during filming, she cut them open and put a jacket on to hide her bump.

“You don’t tell for 12 weeks for a certain reason. But then, like, you’re growing and you’re using the bathroom a lot and you’re eating a lot. I’m sure there’s been conversations, and when I get back to the set, people will be like, ‘Oh, it all makes sense now,’” the two-time Oscar winner said.

At January’s Golden Globes, Swank joked on the red carpet that she had “three months to go and I walked into a store the other day and this woman goes, ‘Honey, you better start jumping up and down to get that baby out.’ And this other woman like she’s like, ‘Oh, my God, three more months.’”

Ahead of the birth, she lightheartedly shared with her Instagram followers that she was contemplating putting Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It” on her delivery playlist.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

