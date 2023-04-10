Happening this weekend: Woofstock returns to Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The dogs are off to the races as Aiken Woofstock returns this weekend. The event is a fundraiser for Friends of the Animal Shelter.

In 2022, the doggie derby raised over $1,600 for the organization. We caught up with one pup who directly benefits from this event.

It’s one of the most unpredictable races you will ever see. It’s hard to guess who gets to the finish line first because the competitors don’t know what a finish line is.

“Sometimes they will run straight to the end, or sometimes they’ll run around in circles, or they’ll chase each other, so it’s really a lot of fun to watch,” said Ellie Joos, organizer.

She volunteers at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, where she helps dogs like Josie.

“Josie is, as you can see, a tripod. She doesn’t know it because she runs and walks and plays, and she is the sweetest girl in the world,” she said.

Her leg needed to be amputated a few months ago. Joos says fundraisers like Woofstock help the shelter pay for surgeries like Josie’s.

“We are really very thankful to the community for the support of an event like this to support the shelter and doggies like Josie,” said Joos.

We have no idea who will win because the racers don’t know what winning means.

“Fun day for everybody,” said Joos.

Joos already knows the biggest winner will be the shelter. You can enter your dog in Woofstock. The event happens Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Citizens Park in Aiken. Our own Meredith Anderson will emcee.

