Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Happening this weekend: Woofstock returns to Aiken County

It’s hard to guess who gets to the finish line first because the competitors don’t know what a...
It’s hard to guess who gets to the finish line first because the competitors don’t know what a finish line is.(WRDW)
By Will Volk
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The dogs are off to the races as Aiken Woofstock returns this weekend. The event is a fundraiser for Friends of the Animal Shelter.

In 2022, the doggie derby raised over $1,600 for the organization. We caught up with one pup who directly benefits from this event.

It’s one of the most unpredictable races you will ever see. It’s hard to guess who gets to the finish line first because the competitors don’t know what a finish line is.

“Sometimes they will run straight to the end, or sometimes they’ll run around in circles, or they’ll chase each other, so it’s really a lot of fun to watch,” said Ellie Joos, organizer.

MORE | Student artwork on display at exhibit in North Augusta

She volunteers at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, where she helps dogs like Josie.

“Josie is, as you can see, a tripod. She doesn’t know it because she runs and walks and plays, and she is the sweetest girl in the world,” she said.

Her leg needed to be amputated a few months ago. Joos says fundraisers like Woofstock help the shelter pay for surgeries like Josie’s.

MORE | Make-A-Wish surprises local 7-year-old girl fighting leukemia

“We are really very thankful to the community for the support of an event like this to support the shelter and doggies like Josie,” said Joos.

We have no idea who will win because the racers don’t know what winning means.

“Fun day for everybody,” said Joos.

Joos already knows the biggest winner will be the shelter. You can enter your dog in Woofstock. The event happens Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Citizens Park in Aiken. Our own Meredith Anderson will emcee.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 16th hole during the weather delayed second round of the...
Tiger Woods withdraws from 2023 Masters due to injury
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Identities of 2 children killed from Orangeburg Easter crash released
Masters flag
Masters Tournament day by day: Journey to the green jacket
Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
What is plantar fasciitis, the pain that plagues Tiger Woods?
Danniil Kuznetsov
Richmond County deputies locate missing man from Easter

Latest News

The Salvation Army is also housing nearly an equal number of women and men now and welcoming...
I-TEAM: Bill could ban homeless camps — what does this mean for Richmond Co.?
Top Dawg Tavern tells us they hit sales goals on multiple days.
Local businesses reflect on lessons learned during golf week
2 arrested in cruelty to 3 young kids in Columbia County
2 arrested in cruelty to 3 young kids in Columbia County
Augusta Mini Theatre is one of the programs set to receive funding.
Housing and community development aims $4M plan for Augusta programs
Local families use Augusta’s new flight destinations to explore
Local families use Augusta’s new flight destinations to explore