Georgia ranks number 5 out of all 50 states for financial literacy

By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia ranked in the top 5 for best financial literacy out of all 50 states per the Penny Hoarder financial analysis for 2023.

Based on a 100-point scale Georgia earned 75 percent out of 100, it evaluated financial literacy course requirements, average credit scores, wage disparity, predatory loan protections and other criteria. There were a total of 27 evaluation criteria organized into six categories, every state received a score for each category then weighted based on importance getting the final score from the sum of the weighted score for each category.

New Hampshire ranked number 1 with a score of 79.9 percent and Georgia wasn’t too far behind, but no state received more than 80 percent which shows no state is providing more than a B minus.

The state with the worst score was Nevada with a score of 40 percent out of any state for policies supporting resilience and education.

One way states can help with supporting financial literacy is by requiring financial literacy education, limiting payday loans and changing the minimum wage to help support people’s livelihood.

