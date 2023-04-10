Ga. trigger-man sentenced in murder of labor whistleblower

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A life prison sentence was handed down to an illegal immigrant who helped systematically rip off other illegal immigrants, then murdered a whistleblower who tried to expose the scheme, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Juan Rangel-Rubio, 46, of Rincon, a citizen of Mexico, was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 2017 execution-style murder of Eliud Montoya, a United States citizen who reported the illegal scheme to the federal government.

In October, Rangel-Rubio was found guilty after a five-day trial in U.S. District Court of conspiracy to retaliate against a witness; conspiracy to kill a witness; conspiracy to conceal, harbor and shield illegal aliens; and money-laundering conspiracy.

Already serving prison terms for their roles in the conspiracy are Rangel-Rubio’s brother, Pablo, 53, of Rincon; and Higinio Perez-Bravo, 52, of Savannah.

Four other defendants were sentenced to prison terms of up to 24 months for charges related to the investigation, including conspiracy and illegal firearms possession.

Pablo Rangel-Rubio worked as a supervisor at Wolf Tree – a company that performed tree-cutting services on utility rights-of-way. Working with his brother, Juan Rangel-Rubio – also a Mexican citizen illegally in the United States – the two schemed to hire illegal aliens to work for the company, and then routed their paychecks to their own bank accounts to skim a portion of the pay.

The conspirators netted more than $3.5 million.

Montoya, who also worked at Wolf Tree, saw his colleagues being mistreated and complained to the company and to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Pablo Rangel-Rubio arranged for Montoya’s murder by paying Perez-Bravo for the use of his vehicles and to act as the getaway driver when Juan Rangel-Rubio shot Montoya, according to prosecutors.

“Eliud Montoya was murdered for doing the right thing and revealing Juan Rangel-Rubio’s scheme to profit off his use of undocumented workers,” said U.S. Attorney Jill E. Steinberg. “As a result of the diligent efforts of our law enforcement partners, Juan Rangel-Rubio will be held accountable for his despicable crimes.”

