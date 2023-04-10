Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Ga. trigger-man sentenced in murder of labor whistleblower

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
This is a generic picture of a gavel.(Source: Associated Press)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A life prison sentence was handed down to an illegal immigrant who helped systematically rip off other illegal immigrants, then murdered a whistleblower who tried to expose the scheme, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Juan Rangel-Rubio, 46, of Rincon, a citizen of Mexico, was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 2017 execution-style murder of Eliud Montoya, a United States citizen who reported the illegal scheme to the federal government.

MORE | Suspect sought after thieves strike Masters patrons’ room

In October, Rangel-Rubio was found guilty after a five-day trial in U.S. District Court of conspiracy to retaliate against a witness; conspiracy to kill a witness; conspiracy to conceal, harbor and shield illegal aliens; and money-laundering conspiracy.

Already serving prison terms for their roles in the conspiracy are Rangel-Rubio’s brother, Pablo, 53, of Rincon; and Higinio Perez-Bravo, 52, of Savannah.

Four other defendants were sentenced to prison terms of up to 24 months for charges related to the investigation, including conspiracy and illegal firearms possession.

Pablo Rangel-Rubio worked as a supervisor at Wolf Tree – a company that performed tree-cutting services on utility rights-of-way. Working with his brother, Juan Rangel-Rubio – also a Mexican citizen illegally in the United States – the two schemed to hire illegal aliens to work for the company, and then routed their paychecks to their own bank accounts to skim a portion of the pay.

MORE | Woman sought in shooting that sent bullets into apartment

The conspirators netted more than $3.5 million.

Montoya, who also worked at Wolf Tree, saw his colleagues being mistreated and complained to the company and to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Pablo Rangel-Rubio arranged for Montoya’s murder by paying Perez-Bravo for the use of his vehicles and to act as the getaway driver when Juan Rangel-Rubio shot Montoya, according to prosecutors.

“Eliud Montoya was murdered for doing the right thing and revealing Juan Rangel-Rubio’s scheme to profit off his use of undocumented workers,” said U.S. Attorney Jill E. Steinberg. “As a result of the diligent efforts of our law enforcement partners, Juan Rangel-Rubio will be held accountable for his despicable crimes.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 16th hole during the weather delayed second round of the...
Tiger Woods withdraws from 2023 Masters due to injury
Masters flag
Masters Tournament day by day: Journey to the green jacket
Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
What is plantar fasciitis, the pain that plagues Tiger Woods?
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Identities of 2 children killed from Orangeburg Easter crash released
Danniil Kuznetsov
Richmond County deputies locate missing man from Easter

Latest News

City of Augusta plans new fund, entrepreneurship training program
City of Augusta plans new fund, entrepreneurship training program
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Identities of 2 children killed from Orangeburg Easter crash released
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office generic
15-year-old identified in Orangeburg Easter deadly shooting
Locals watch the planes leave the Masters during Takeoff Tailgate
Locals watch the planes leave the Masters during Takeoff Tailgate