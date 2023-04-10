Submit Photos/Videos
Ga., S.C. gas prices increase significantly over the past week

(WENDELL FRANKS)
By Macy Neal
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have increased significantly over the past week, according to AAA.

The average price in Georgia has increased by 16 cents, pricing at $3.38 per gallon, over the past week, AAA says.

Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.37, up by 11 cents in a week, according to AAA.

However, Georgia’s average gas price is still 22 cents below the national average, AAA says.

“The national average price of gasoline has continued its relatively slow climb, with 44 states seeing average gasoline prices climb over the last week. Prices are being pulled up not only due to continued increases in demand as temperatures warm, but also pressure from oil prices, which have risen over 20% in the last month, primarily driven by OPEC’s surprise decision a week ago to cut oil production,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says.

Meanwhile, the average in South Carolina is $3.32 increasing by 17 cents from last week, according to AAA, where Aiken and Edgefield counties’ gas prices are at the average of $3.31 which has increased by 11 cents.

According to AAA, the national average gas price has increased by 9 cents over the past week to $3.60 per gallon.

“Expect the upward trend to continue through much of the rest of spring, but once the transition to summer gasoline and refinery maintenance are behind us, April and May jumps could bring June slumps. However, for diesel, the news continues to be good, with the national average price of diesel continuing to drop, now at its narrowest difference to gasoline in over 13 months,” De Haan says.

