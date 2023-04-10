Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office finds runaway juvenile

The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Sunday.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office has found a missing runaway juvenile who was last seen on April 2.

According to authorities, Jarrett Johnson, 15, was last seen at 582 Lane Road in Statesboro.

MORE | Have you seen this disabled man in Richmond County?

“Thank you all so much for sharing and contributing to his safe return home,” said the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 16th hole during the weather delayed second round of the...
Tiger Woods withdraws from 2023 Masters due to injury
Masters flag
Masters blog: The journey to the green jacket
Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
What is plantar fasciitis, the pain that plagues Tiger Woods?
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office generic
Easter shooting kills 1 person in Orangeburg County
Danniil Kuznetsov
Richmond County deputies search for missing man

Latest News

South Carolina Highway Patrol
2 children dead, 1 adult injured in Easter crash in Orangeburg County
Mostly Dry Week Ahead
Drier Weather Ahead!
More than 100 jets call Daniel Field home base during golf week
Families gather outside Daniel Field to send off private jets
Rahm
Watch 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm receive his green jacket