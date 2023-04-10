Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office finds runaway juvenile

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office has found a missing runaway juvenile who was last seen on April 2.

According to authorities, Jarrett Johnson, 15, was last seen at 582 Lane Road in Statesboro.

“Thank you all so much for sharing and contributing to his safe return home,” said the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

