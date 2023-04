Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Expect a mixture of clouds and sun Monday. After a chilly start, afternoon highs will rebound nicely into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Monday will be another breezy day with wind from the northeast at 13-18 mph and gusts around 20 mph.

Dry weather will continue Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. After a cold and possibly frosty start in the middle 30s Tuesday morning, afternoon highs will rebound nicely into the lower and middle 70s.

Wednesday will get off to a chilly start as well with morning lows near 40 degrees, but abundant sunshine and a light southeasterly wind will warm temperatures to near average for the afternoon with highs in the middle and upper 70s.

The best weather for warm weather fans will be on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching into the upper 70s to low 80s after a seasonably cool start in the middle 40s.

An area of low pressure is expected to develop over the Gulf of Mexico toward the end of the week and could bring our next chance of rain Friday into Saturday. Timing of this system is still a bit uncertain, so you will want to keep a close eye on the forecast for sure if you have outdoor plans Friday into next weekend.

