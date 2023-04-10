Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Sun & clouds Monday afternoon with breezy conditions. Frost possible Tuesday morning.
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Easter Sunday forecast for April 9, 2023.
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Easter Sunday forecast for April 9, 2023.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies clear by Sunday night with winds easing up just a bit. Evening temperatures will be in the 50s with overnight lows in the lower 40s. Winds will be from the northeast at 8-10 mph.

Expect a mixture of clouds and sun Monday. After a chilly start, afternoon highs will rebound nicely into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Monday will be another breezy day with wind from the northeast at 13-18 mph and gusts around 20 mph.

Dry weather will continue Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. After a cold and possibly frosty start in the middle 30s Tuesday morning, afternoon highs will rebound nicely into the lower and middle 70s.

Wednesday will get off to a chilly start as well with morning lows near 40 degrees, but abundant sunshine and a light southeasterly wind will warm temperatures to near average for the afternoon with highs in the middle and upper 70s.

The best weather for warm weather fans will be on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching into the upper 70s to low 80s after a seasonably cool start in the middle 40s.

An area of low pressure is expected to develop over the Gulf of Mexico toward the end of the week and could bring our next chance of rain Friday into Saturday. Timing of this system is still a bit uncertain, so you will want to keep a close eye on the forecast for sure if you have outdoor plans Friday into next weekend.

Drier Easter Sunday but still breezy!
Drier Easter Sunday but still breezy!(WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masters flag
Masters updates for Saturday, April 8, 2023
Death investigation opens in Aiken County with bodies found inside a car
Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 16th hole during the weather delayed second round of the...
Tiger Woods withdraws from 2023 Masters due to injury
Trees tumble as weather worsens at Masters
Masters miracle on Good Friday: Toppling trees hurt no one
Masters flag
Masters blog: The journey to the green jacket

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Easter Sunday forecast for April 9, 2023.
Augusta weather forecast for Easter Sunday, 4/9/2023
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Easter Sunday forecast for April 9, 2023.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
DRIER FINISH TO MASTERS
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Rainy, breezy, and chilly Saturday ahead but drying out Sunday. Temperatures stay cool through...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still