Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Crash blocks lane, causes traffic on I-20

Georgia State Patrol
Georgia State Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash on Interstate 20 has caused traffic delays on the eastbound side between exits 183 and 190.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. Monday morning.

One lane of traffic is blocked at this time.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash was anticipated to clear up around 9:30 a.m., but cleared up around 10 a.m.

Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene.

News 12 is working to gain more information.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 16th hole during the weather delayed second round of the...
Tiger Woods withdraws from 2023 Masters due to injury
Masters flag
Masters blog: The journey to the green jacket
Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
What is plantar fasciitis, the pain that plagues Tiger Woods?
Danniil Kuznetsov
Richmond County deputies search for missing man
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office generic
Easter shooting kills 1 person in Orangeburg County

Latest News

News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for April 10
Jarrett Johnson
Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office finds runaway juvenile
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2 children dead, 1 adult injured in Easter crash in Orangeburg County
Mostly Dry Week Ahead
Drier Weather Ahead!