Crash blocks lane, causes traffic on I-20

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash on Interstate 20 has caused traffic delays on the eastbound side between exits 183 and 190.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. Monday morning.

One lane of traffic is blocked at this time.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash was anticipated to clear up around 9:30 a.m., but cleared up around 10 a.m.

Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene.

