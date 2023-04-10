Crash blocks lane, causes traffic on I-20
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash on Interstate 20 has caused traffic delays on the eastbound side between exits 183 and 190.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. Monday morning.
One lane of traffic is blocked at this time.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash was anticipated to clear up around 9:30 a.m., but cleared up around 10 a.m.
Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene.
News 12 is working to gain more information.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.