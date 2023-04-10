Submit Photos/Videos
Central EMS president says they’re shifting gears for hiring

“For those crews to do that and bring on 50 people onto the schedule that quick. I’m impressed with the team,” said Central EMS President Gary Coker.(WRDW)
By Nick Viland
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Central EMS is shifting gears after their quick start.

They need more staff, and if you want to be an EMT, it would be at no cost to you and paid.

We sat down with their president to learn more. An unexpected start time made the service bring on employees and vehicles the Sunday morning before Masters week.

“For those crews to do that and bring on 50 people onto the schedule that quick. I’m impressed with the team,” said Central EMS President Gary Coker.

It might have been a chaotic golf week, but now they must focus on the other 51 weeks in the year.

“I see that so many people take a vacation during that time. Yes, we have the influx of visitors, but they’re all down near Washington Road. What happens to the rest of the county when everybody else comes back from vacation? We just don’t know. But I think we’re about to find out,” he said. Now moving forward, Central EMS is will focus on staffing.

They have 50 EMTs, which is enough to operate, but they’re still looking to hire more.

“It will take 81 to do the schedule. It takes another 30 part-time people so we can rotate for vacations, holidays, and sick leave various types. So we think that that’s what we need to be we’re not there yet, but we will be,” said Coker.

And allowing those who are interested to get paid to train.

“We’re going to have crash courses on the EMT, so we’ll be able to have an EMT class and have people trained in just a matter of a few months instead of a year,” he said.

Coker says there are still spots open if you’re interested. Negotiations for Centr EMS’s contract with the city pick up back up on April 11 at the commission meeting.

