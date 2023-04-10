Submit Photos/Videos
Barnwell native helps keep the U.S. Navy’s fleet healthy

In this 2017 photo, Jaiyel Hammond, from Barnwell, S.C., stands on the flight deck of the USS...
In this 2017 photo, Jaiyel Hammond, from Barnwell, S.C., stands on the flight deck of the USS Gerald Ford with other Sailors during flight operations.(Seaman Ryan Carter | USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78))
By Brittany Crocker
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Petty Officer 2nd Class Jaiyel Hammond, a native of Barnwell, S.C, is ensuring the Navy stays healthy and mission ready while serving at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth.

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth is the U. S. Navy’s oldest continuously operating hospital, and since 1830, has served military members and their families.

Hammond joined the Navy eight years ago.

Today, Hammond serves as an aviation boatswain’s mate.

”I joined the Navy to earn an education and broaden my horizons,” said Hammond.

Growing up in Barnwell, Hammond attended David W. Butler High School and graduated in 2014.

Skills and values similar to those found in Barnwell are important to succeed in the military.

”Back home, I learned to respect everyone around me, which goes a long way in the Navy,” said Hammond.

These lessons have helped Hammond while serving in the Navy.

Navy Medicine — made up of about 44,000 military and civilian health care professionals — provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below and above the sea, as well as ashore.

”Growing up, I didn’t have a lot of structure, but I saw a relative succeed in the military and realized that was a good path,” Hammond said.

