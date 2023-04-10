Submit Photos/Videos
3 Columbia County stores struck by lottery player who isn’t paying

Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has apparently figured out how to play the lottery without paying for his tickets in Columbia County – and he hit three Circle K stores in one day.

Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, a man came to the Circle K at 318 N. Belair Road in Evans and picked up several blank lottery slips and went to the checkout line, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

He asked the cashier which numbers he should play and was marking the numbers that were being said. The man then handed the lottery slips to the cashier and she began to scan them to get the lottery tickets.

As the cashier was scanning the lottery slips, the man said he had a $500 winning ticket in his car, left the business and didn’t come back to pay.

He apparently hit two other Circle K stores that day:

  • A man came to the Circle K at 695 Furys Ferry Road and had the cashier scan $80 worth of Keno tickets. He then told the cashier he needed to go to his vehicle and get his wallet, but he didn’t come back inside.
  • A man came into the Circle K at 511 Furys Ferry Road and had the cashier scan $100 in Keno tickets. He then went to his vehicle without paying for the tickets and left.

A manager at one of the stores told a deputy the physical tickets are not needed to play the lottery game.

