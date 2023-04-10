2 children dead, 1 adult injured in Easter crash in Orangeburg County

BOWMAN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two children have died after an Easter car collision on U.S. Highway 178 in Orangeburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 5:05 p.m.

A 2017 GMC Terrain was traveling east on U.S. Highway 178, when it exited the road on the right side. The vehicle then struck a ditch and a tree, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 27-year-old male was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

Two children, ages 3 and 6, are both deceased.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

