Parents arrested after 3 kids have to be hospitalized for malnutrition

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two parents involved in multiple child cruelty cases, the first being the oldest child at Augusta University C
By Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested two parents accused of malnourishing their kids so badly, all three had to be hospitalized.

According to authorities, deputies responded Thursday to the August University Health pediatric intensive care unit at 1120 15th St. to investigate a report of cruelty to children.

Upon arrival, deputies say they met with Georgia Division of Family and Children Services staff regarding a child who was severely malnourished. The child was on a respirator and had been diagnosed with rickets, bone malformation due to malnutrition.

Deputies spoke with the mother, who stated she had two other children, a 1-year-old and a 1-week-old, and they were with the father, deputies said.

The father arrived at the hospital and during further investigation, it was determined the two other children needed to be hospitalized, deputies said. The 1-year old was also diagnosed with rickets and the 1-week-old was severely malnourished, according to deputies.

According to authorities, the mother, Tinka El, 25, and father, Hassan Bey, 30 were arrested and each was charged with three counts of cruelty to children and deprivation of necessary sustenance.

Officials say both El and Bey claim to be members of a Moorish sovereign citizens group.

