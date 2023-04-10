1 wanted in burglary at Richmond County hotel, deputies say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to a burglary that happened last week.

According to authorities, on April 6, around 6:45 a.m., deputies responded to Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, located at 1052 Claussen Road.

Kenneth Brown Jr., 43, the subject, is described to be five feet eleven inches, and around 165 pounds, officials say.

The two victims stated the room they were staying in had been broken into, deputies say, and someone had stolen a list of items, while they were at the Masters Tournament.

Deputies reviewed the surveillance footage showing two subjects enter and remain in the room for around 45 minutes, deputies say, and left in a gold, old model a Toyota Camry.

