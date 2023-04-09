Tiger Woods withdraws from 2023 Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the 2023 Masters Tournament.

The 5-time champion finished seven holes of his third round Saturday before rain suspended play. Woods was +9 for the tournament, virtually out of contention for his record-tying sixth green jacket.

Tiger tweeted, “I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!”

Early Saturday, Tiger Woods made his 23rd consecutive cut at the Masters, joining Fred Couples and Gary Player for most consecutive cuts made all time.

Woods becomes the fourth player to withdraw from this year’s tournament, joining Louis Oosthuizen, Will Zalatoris, and Kevin Na.

