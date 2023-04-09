Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Tiger Woods withdraws from 2023 Masters

The five time champion has withdrawn from the Masters ahead of third round play continuing Sunday morning.
By Nick Proto
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the 2023 Masters Tournament.

The 5-time champion finished seven holes of his third round Saturday before rain suspended play. Woods was +9 for the tournament, virtually out of contention for his record-tying sixth green jacket.

Tiger tweeted, “I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!”

Early Saturday, Tiger Woods made his 23rd consecutive cut at the Masters, joining Fred Couples and Gary Player for most consecutive cuts made all time.

Woods becomes the fourth player to withdraw from this year’s tournament, joining Louis Oosthuizen, Will Zalatoris, and Kevin Na.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masters flag
Masters updates for Saturday, April 8, 2023
Death investigation opens in Aiken County with bodies found inside a car
Trees tumble as weather worsens at Masters
Masters miracle on Good Friday: Toppling trees hurt no one
Masters patrons endure a chilly rain on April 8, 2023, at the Masters.
‘Basically impossible’: Surviving a soggy Saturday at Masters
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says

Latest News

Breaking: Tiger Woods withdraws from The Masters
Will the Masters go to Monday?
Paine
Paine College students go behind scenes at Masters TV operation
Couples
Fred Couples makes history at the Masters as oldest to make the cut