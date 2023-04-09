Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Police: 1 killed after boy, 13, crashes car in California

Police say one person is dead after a Woodland wreck where a teen stole his family's SUV. (KCRA, RENATA, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — One person was killed and nearly a dozen other people were injured in a fiery crash caused by a 13-year-old boy driving a stolen car trying to evade police in Northern California, authorities said.

The pursuit began when an officer tried to pull over the car and it sped away erratically Saturday in Woodland, northwest of Sacramento, police said.

The car collided with two other cars at an intersection, causing at least two of the vehicles involved to catch fire, the Woodland Police Department said in a statement.

“One person died and nearly one dozen people were injured,” the police statement said. The extent of the injuries weren’t immediately known Sunday.

The 13-year-old was arrested on suspicion of two felonies, vehicular manslaughter with negligence and evading an officer causing injury, police said.

After receiving medical treatment, the teen was expected to be booked at Yolo County Juvenile Hall.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masters flag
Masters updates for Saturday, April 8, 2023
Death investigation opens in Aiken County with bodies found inside a car
Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 16th hole during the weather delayed second round of the...
Tiger Woods withdraws from 2023 Masters due to injury
Trees tumble as weather worsens at Masters
Masters miracle on Good Friday: Toppling trees hurt no one
Masters flag
Masters blog: The journey to the green jacket

Latest News

Magnifying glass
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man
John Rahm is shown at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2023.
Spain’s Jon Rahm wins 2023 Masters Tournament
Masters flag
Masters blog: The journey to the green jacket
Jon Rahm, of Spain, waves after his putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the Masters...
Jon Rahm rallies to win the Masters as Spanish stars align
Pope Francis sits on the altar in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican during the Easter Sunday...
Pope at Easter: Pray for Ukrainian, Russian people, refugees