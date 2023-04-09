Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches

Tons of seaweed have washed ashore on South Florida's beaches.
By Joe Roetz
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WSVN) - Officials are forewarning visitors wanting to visit Florida’s beaches this summer that they may find some unwanted items on the shore.

Every breaking wave washes up a bit of seaweed, causing a problem for people fishing like Enzo Carlos.

“It gets tangled really easily because mostly at night you can’t really see stuff,” he said.

Mile after mile of seaweed is expected to land on South Florida beaches this summer.

Beachgoers seem to be divided on this deep sea issue, with some not caring and others not wanting to come near it.

Regardless of how anyone feels, it’s something that will have to be dealt with this year.

From the beaches in Haulover to Hollywood to Ft. Lauderdale, the Sargassum bloom is so big, it’s even visible from space.

Dr. Brian LaPointe, a researcher at Florida Atlantic University, said the seaweed bloom is 13 million tons and twice the size of the United States.

“It doubled in size in January, from December,” he said.

Scientists say they aren’t really sure what causes the seaweed. They have been studying it since 2011 and are still learning a lot.

As for beach visitors, the seaweed isn’t expected to turn many away and the beaches are still most likely going to be filled.

Copyright 2023 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masters flag
Masters updates for Saturday, April 8, 2023
Death investigation opens in Aiken County with bodies found inside a car
Trees tumble as weather worsens at Masters
Masters miracle on Good Friday: Toppling trees hurt no one
Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 16th hole during the weather delayed second round of the...
Tiger Woods withdraws from 2023 Masters due to injury
Masters patrons endure a chilly rain on April 8, 2023, at the Masters.
‘Basically impossible’: Surviving a soggy Saturday at Masters

Latest News

Masters flag
Masters updates for Sunday, April 9, 2023
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches
From left: Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka
Koepka holds on for 2-shot lead over Rahm at Masters
Expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, from left, expelled Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville,...
Expelled Tennessee lawmakers both seeking seats again