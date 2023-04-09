Fatal shooting on Easter Sunday in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Easter Sunday.

Just before noon, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to a St. Matthews Road business where a shooting had reportedly taken place, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

He says when investigators arrived, they found one person had been fatally shot.

Ravenell says while the investigation is still ongoing, an autopsy may provide more answers into the shooting.

“This investigation is still early yet and we’re in the beginning stages to sort out what happened,” the sheriff said. “We’re still in the process of talking with anyone who may have information.”

If anyone has any information in regard to the incident, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550.

News 12 will continue to follow this incident as information comes in.

