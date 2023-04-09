‘Everyone kind of came together’: Major Rager continues despite rain

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain did not stop another golf week tradition from happening Saturday.

The 9th annual Major Rager shared live music at the Imperial Theater to raise money for charity. A portion of the proceeds raised will go to the Hale House Foundation.

Moving from outside to inside wasn’t a major challenge for Major Rager.

“So, those were the options, are we going to cancel it or are we going to go inside, George Claussen, Major Rager founder, said. “We were going to figure out a way, some way somehow to get inside somewhere. There wasn’t an option, but we were gonna figure it out.”

For those in charge of Major Rager, the show must go on.

“It’s hard to get everyone together but we have such a great city and people that are willing to help, volunteer and work,” Claussen said. “So everyone kind of came together and just made it happen.”

All to continue a nearly decade long tradition.

“It’s just something fun for everybody to do,” Claussen said.

He’s not exaggerating. Everybody at the theatre came from somewhere different.

Ellie Zimmerman came from Athens.

Joel Linares came from Lawrenceville.

Matt Twardos came from Atlanta.

The rain wasn’t a problem for folks to come out either.

“This is nothing,” Om Derasari said “A little rain never hurt no one.”

“Two hours in the rain and cold weather was worth it for sure,” Linares said.

“Nothing was stopping us,” Amy Colbert said.

All eyes are already looking ahead at next year’s concert as Major Rager will celebrate 10 years as a golf week tradition.

