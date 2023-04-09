Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clouds will linger through midday Easter Sunday with partial clearing for the afternoon. The rain has left our area, but the wind and unseasonably cool temperatures are not going anywhere for the next couple of days. High temperatures Sunday will be about 15 degrees below average in the lower 60s with 10-20 mph winds from the northeast gusting around 25 mph.

Skies clear by Sunday night with winds easing up just a bit. Evening temperatures will be in the 50s with overnight lows in the lower 40s. Winds will be from the northeast at 4 to 8 mph.

Expect sunny skies Monday. After a chilly start, afternoon highs will rebound nicely into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Monday will be another breezy day with wind from the northeast at 11 to 16 mph and gusts around 20 mph.

Dry weather will continue Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. After a cold and possibly frosty start in the middle 30s Tuesday morning, afternoon highs will rebound nicely into the middle 70s.

Wednesday will get off to a chilly start as well with morning lows in the upper 30s, but abundant sunshine and a light southeasterly wind will warm temperatures to near average for the afternoon with highs in the middle 70s.

The best weather for warm weather fans will be on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching into the lower 80s after a seasonably cool start in the middle 40s.

An area of low pressure is expected to develop over the Gulf of Mexico toward the end of the week and could bring our next chance of rain Friday into Saturday. Timing of this system is still a bit uncertain, so you will want to keep a close eye on the forecast for sure if you have outdoor plans Friday into next weekend.

