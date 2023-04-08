Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Paine College students go behind scenes at Masters TV operation

By Laura Warren
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Full Masters coverage from News 12
See the official Masters leader board

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a pretty special couple of days for three students at Paine College.

They won a storytelling contest that CBS Sports and Augusta National Golf Club teamed up to make happen.

Students attended a storytelling workshop, and the winning team of three got to come to Thursday and Friday tournament rounds for the Masters.

They got to take in the course, golf, and get a behind-the-scenes look at CBS Sports’ production team in action.

“We created it from scratch. Just had the idea of coming into communities underserved communities underserved schools, we started in the Bronx and the tentacles kind of stretched out here to Paine,” said Kevin Major, assistant director and broadcast associate at CBS.

DeJuan Lockett, a junior at Paine College and aspiring media producer, said:

“I’ve been all through the place. It’s been an amazing experience. Gotten to see all of the equipment, people who work here at the top and bottom level. It’s amazing.”

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Sammy Smith, associate producer and writer at CBS, said:

“Golf is a sport that can be a little exlusive. It can exclude people who look like us. It was important for us to get students here to be able to see things, so they know there are opportunities out there for them.”

The winning entry shed light on the difference in funding and struggling athletic departments at historically Black colleges and universities.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masters flag
MASTERS LIVE BLOG: Updates for Friday, April 7, 2023
Trees tumble as weather worsens at Masters
Masters miracle on Good Friday: Toppling trees hurt no one
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
15-year-old killed in Augusta shooting on Old McDuffie Road
Masters flag
Masters updates for Saturday, April 8, 2023
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Driver dies after car crash on Dixie Clay Road in Aiken County

Latest News

Wet patrons at the Masters
Even with rain, ‘it’s a beautiful day every day at the Masters’
Masters flag
Masters updates for Saturday, April 8, 2023
Masters champion Larry Mize of the United States lines up a putt on the No. 18 green during the...
Scenes from a soggy Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club
Masters champion Larry Mize of the United States acknowledges the patrons after completing his...
Augusta’s Larry Mize reflects after playing his final Masters