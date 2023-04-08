Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warns public of money scam

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public to be on the lookout for a money scam aimed at jurors.

According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, scammers demanding money for missed jury duty are hitting the Orangeburg community this weekend.

They say one victim reported on Saturday being told to give a scammer $2,900 or be arrested. When the victim stated he didn’t have that amount, they say the scammer claimed to speak with a captain who said the victim could pay half.

Ravenell says, “You will get a letter from the court you missed, if indeed you did miss jury duty somewhere.”

The name given by the scammer was “Officer Madison,” and the phone number showed up as 803-570-5314.

If you receive a call or know of someone who has, you or they are urged to call the OCSO dispatch at 803-534-3550 to verify any person or claim.

