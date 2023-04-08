Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Larry Mize and Sandy Lyle say farewell to Masters

Augusta native Larry Mize has a long career in golf, but this Masters will be his last, he's decided.
By Meredith Anderson
Updated: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Full Masters coverage from News 12
See the official Masters leader board

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For Augusta’s hometown guy and 1987 Masters champion Larry Mize, Saturday was an emotional day.

He finished his last round ever as a competitor at Augusta National.

“It’s just unbelievable, surreal. Words don’t do it justice to have won here and played here for 40 years. Pretty incredible,” he said.

“I mean, the fans were great. To get a reception like that and weather like this, I didn’t expect that. I didn’t expect that at all.”

It’s also the last Masters for Scotland’s Sandy Lyle.

He has 41 appearances at the Masters.

But earlier this week, the 1988 champion announced his retirement from professional golf.

And so the walk up 18 has been an emotional one.

Lyle held his hand to his heart as he thanked the patrons.

He said:

“A lot of ‘em have been coming here for many, many years. I’ve probably been a few miserable times that I come off the 18th and I want to go and bang my head into a wall somewhere. But other times it’s been great. They have been very supportive. And more noticeable probably yesterday they all stood up coming up the 18th and Jason Kokrak stood by the green and clapped for me all the way from there. So they’re nice memories and I’m going away with, going home with a good feeling.”

Lyle was the first Brit to win the green jacket.

His career includes six PGA Tour wins and 18 international wins.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Andrews Drive
Name released for car passenger killed in Augusta shooting
Salutatorian's family speaks
‘Roller coaster of emotions’: Salutatorian controversy concludes
Prescilla Johnson
Driver sentenced in Columbia County crash that killed mom of 5
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
‘You’ve just been scammed’: Thief gets $500K from Evans man
In his lone season leading North Augusta, the Yellow Jackets had an overall record of six and six
North Augusta High School head football coach resigns

Latest News

Masters champion Jon Rahm of Spain lifts the Masters Trophy during the Green Jacket ceremony...
Now a part of history, it was a Masters Tournament like no other
Scottie Scheffler puts the green jacket on Jon Rahm, of Spain, after Rahm won the Masters golf...
Jon Rahm is a Masters champion everyone saw coming
Rahm
Watch 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm receive his green jacket
Masters flag
Masters Tournament day by day: Journey to the green jacket
WETTEST MASTERS
Here’s a look at the history of rain at the Masters Tournament