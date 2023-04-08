Fred Couples makes Masters history by making the cut

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At 63 years and 184 days old, Fred Couples has become the oldest player ever to make the cut at the Masters.

He finished his second round at 1 over, breaking Bernhard Langer’s record for oldest player to make the cut at the Masters.

“It is what it is,” he said after he finished his round, breaking Bernhard Langer’s record for oldest player to make the cut at the Masters. “Am I going to look thrilled to play 18 holes in this this afternoon? No, I’m a wimp. I’m an old wimp. But I’m excited to play.”

But as Couples’ new record is born on the cut line, it’s where Rory McIlroy’s dream of finally completing his career grand-slam dies.

They played together Monday when the world No. 2 was still a favorite to win a green jacket.

So if you had to pick who wouldn’t be playing Saturday in the rain and the cold, the safe bet probably wasn’t on Couples.

“No, I’m a wimp. I’m an old wimp, but I’m excited to play. And I don’t wear gloves. So I’ve got a couple of hours to try to figure out what I’m going to try and do if it stays like this all day long,” he said Saturday morning.

Couples was on 18 Friday when play was suspended, so he finished up round 2 carding a 2 over 74.

With his first round 1 under 71, it was enough for him to make the cut by 3 shots.

“I can’t compete with Viktor Hovland or Jon Rahm or anybody, but I can compete with myself, and that’s really why I come. That’s what I like to do is make the cut here at an older age,” Couples said.

He’s now made the cut an incredible 31 times, second only to Jack Nickalus’ 37, but it’s been a while.

The last time he played the Masters weekend was back in 2018.

“The last four years have been really mediocre golf. Maybe one year I was semi close to making the cut. But that’s my objective, and I did it,” he said.

Quite an accomplishment no matter a golfer’s age, but even more incredible when you remember McIlroy was only 3 years old when Couples won his green jacket.

