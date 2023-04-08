Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Death investigation opens in Aiken County with bodies found inside a car

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the deaths of two young adults who were found deceased in a car.

On Friday night at 11:20 p.m., law enforcement was dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Tranquility Place in Windsor after the two young adults were found unresponsive in a vehicle.

The coroner’s office says emergency medical services who arrived later determined the two victims were deceased.

The victims have been identified as 24-year-old Daquan Cuthbertson of Williston, South Carolina and 20-year-old Destiny Dunbar of Windsor, South Carolina.

Preliminary investigation has determined the vehicle was owned by Mr. Cuthbertson and he and Ms. Dunbar were dating.

While foul play was originally reported, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office has made a correction saying this is not the case.

The Coroner’s Office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are continuing the investigation, but News 12 will continue to update this as information comes in.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masters flag
MASTERS LIVE BLOG: Updates for Friday, April 7, 2023
Trees tumble as weather worsens at Masters
Masters miracle on Good Friday: Toppling trees hurt no one
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
15-year-old killed in Augusta shooting on Old McDuffie Road
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Driver dies after car crash on Dixie Clay Road in Aiken County
Tevin Lloyd, 23, is wanted in reference to a murder that occurred on the 3400 block of...
23-year-old man arrested after Augusta fatal shooting

Latest News

Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the...
Crews quickly clear up fallen trees at site of Masters Tournament
Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 16th hole during the weather delayed second round of the...
Tiger extends Masters cut streak to record-tying 23 straight
Masters flag
MASTERS LIVE BLOG: Updates for Saturday, April 8, 2023
Players in rain
It's a set day for players, patrons at Augusta National Golf Club