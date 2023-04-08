Death investigation opens in Aiken County with bodies found inside a car

WINDSOR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the deaths of two young adults who were found deceased in a car.

On Friday night at 11:20 p.m., law enforcement was dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Tranquility Place in Windsor after the two young adults were found unresponsive in a vehicle.

The coroner’s office says emergency medical services who arrived later determined the two victims were deceased.

The victims have been identified as 24-year-old Daquan Cuthbertson of Williston, South Carolina and 20-year-old Destiny Dunbar of Windsor, South Carolina.

Preliminary investigation has determined the vehicle was owned by Mr. Cuthbertson and he and Ms. Dunbar were dating.

While foul play was originally reported, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office has made a correction saying this is not the case.

The Coroner’s Office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are continuing the investigation, but News 12 will continue to update this as information comes in.

