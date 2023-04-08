Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Cold, windy and rainy through tonight. Sunshine returns Easter Sunday with windy and cool conditions.
Rainy, breezy, and chilly Saturday ahead but drying out Sunday. Temperatures stay cool through the weekend.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures today were almost 40 degrees cooler than Friday with northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts near and over 30 mph dropping wind chills into the lower 40s and upper 30s all day long. Rain can be expected pretty much all day with 1 to 2 inches likely before the rain ends early Sunday morning. There is a marginal flood risk during through Sunday morning as well for flood prone areas.

Clouds will linger through early Sunday with partly cloudy conditions developing by the afternoon as sunshine returns; however, it will remain rather windy with winds from the northeast at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts around 30 mph possible. Temperatures will stay below average Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

We finally warm up and stay dry early next week. Monday will get off to a chilly start for April with morning lows near 40 degrees, but the afternoon will be much milder with highs near 70 degrees.

That warming trend will continue for the rest of the week with highs climbing into the middle 70s Tuesday, upper 70s Wednesday and into the lower 80s by Thursday. Mornings will be unseasonably chilly Tuesday and Wednesday morning with scattered frost not out of the questions Tuesday morning with lows in the middle to upper 30s.

The next chance of rain moves in by Friday. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Saturday will be a washout - but luckily drier Sunday
Saturday will be a washout - but luckily drier Sunday(WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masters flag
MASTERS LIVE BLOG: Updates for Friday, April 7, 2023
Trees tumble as weather worsens at Masters
Masters miracle on Good Friday: Toppling trees hurt no one
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
15-year-old killed in Augusta shooting on Old McDuffie Road
Masters flag
Masters updates for Saturday, April 8, 2023
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Driver dies after car crash on Dixie Clay Road in Aiken County

Latest News

Rainy, breezy, and chilly Saturday ahead but drying out Sunday. Temperatures stay cool through...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Rainy, breezy, and chilly Saturday ahead but drying out Sunday. Temperatures stay cool through...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Rainy, breezy, and chilly Saturday ahead but drying out Sunday. Temperatures stay cool through...
Riley's 11 PM Forecast
Cold rain all day Saturday with breezy northeast winds. Drying out Sunday, but temperatures...
Riley's 7 PM Forecast