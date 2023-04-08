Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Cold, windy and rainy Saturday. Sunshine, windy, still quite cool Easter Sunday
Rainy, breezy, and chilly Saturday ahead but drying out Sunday. Temperatures stay cool through the weekend.
By Chris Still
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures on Saturday will be almost 40 degrees cooler than Friday with gusty northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph dropping wind chills into the lower 40s all day long. Rain and drizzle can be expected pretty much all day with 1 to 2 inches likely before the rain ends Saturday night. There is a marginal flood risk during the day for flood prone areas.

Clouds will linger through early Sunday with sunshine returning for the afternoon; however, it will remain rather windy with winds from the northeast at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts. Temperatures will stay below average Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

We finally warm up and stay dry early next week. Monday will get off to a chilly start for April with morning lows near 40 degrees, but the afternoon will be much milder with highs near 70 degrees.

That warming trend will continue for the rest of the week with highs climbing into the middle 70s Tuesday, upper 70s Wednesday and into the lower 80s by Thursday. Mornings will be unseasonably chilly Tuesday and Wednesday morning with scattered frost not out of the questions Tuesday morning with lows in the middle 30s.

The next chance of rain moves in Friday. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Saturday will be a washout - but luckily drier Sunday
Saturday will be a washout - but luckily drier Sunday(WRDW)

