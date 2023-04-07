Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

What the Tech: TikTok can help you clear the clutter

What the Tech: TikTok can help clear the clutter
What the Tech: TikTok can help clear the clutter
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Looking for some ideas to clear the clutter we turned where most young people turn. TikTok.

TikTok is crazy about outlet covers that hide traditional power outlets. The plastic covers fit flat against the wall with one cable leading to a 3-port power strip.

At first glance, you can’t even tell if it’s a power strip or an electrical outlet. We picked up two for $26.

MORE COVERAGE FROM NEWS 12:

We also picked up a couple of wire trays or baskets to get the clutter under control. The shelves connect to the back of most computer desks to hold larger power strips and the wires plugging into them.

After disconnecting everything from the computer, turning it off, and unplugging everything else, we began connecting and hiding cables and plugs inside the wire baskets attached to the back of the desk.

We were able to fit everything that would normally connect to the power strips with room to spare. We used cable management stickers to keep wires leading from the power strips from dangling under the desk.

Unfortunately, using a standing desk prohibits me from attaching devices with short power cables that need to reach the computer tower on the floor.

MORE | Here’s how First Tee Augusta continues to impact our community

TikTok is right, these shelves tidy things up nicely for about $25. Two outlet cover power strips were $25 as well.

Searching for things in storage bins in a closet, garage, or storage room can take a long time unless you know where to look. TikTokers recommend a pack of QR Smart Labels to keep things organized. You simply take a photo of what’s in the bin, box, or tub and add a written description of what’s in it. Then, slap a QR Code sticker on the box.

When you’re looking for something, just search for it in the app and the QR sticker will help you find it and show you what’s inside the box. There’s no need to open tubs or boxes until you just stumble onto what you’re looking for. A pack of 48 stickers is $16 the app is free.

Do they work? Did TikTok get it right? We think so.

All three gadgets helped me organize my workspace and, in time, my cluttered storage closet.

Who says TikTok is just a waste of time?

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently out on the 3400 Block of South Kensington...
24-year-old man slain in shooting on South Kensington Drive
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
15-year-old killed in Augusta shooting on Old McDuffie Road
Masters flag
MASTERS LIVE BLOG: Updates for Thursday, April 6, 2023
Crews late Wednesday night battled a structure fire at Dollar General in Beech Island.
Crews respond to structure fire at Dollar General in Beech Island
SRNS Career Fair April 2023
Check out who’s hiring in the CSRA this month

Latest News

Brooks Koepka of the United States on the No. 1 green during the second round of the 2023...
Koepka extends lead to 5 shots ahead in 2nd round of Masters
Masters flag
MASTERS LIVE BLOG: Updates for Friday, April 7, 2023
Bridgestone Aiken County plant
Bridgestone expands sustainable technology at Aiken County plant
SRNS Career Fair April 2023
Check out who’s hiring in the CSRA this month