Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Weather brings rapid shifts of fate for Masters patrons

By Laura Warren
Updated: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
See the official Masters leaderboard
Full Masters coverage from News 12

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a wild weather day at Augusta National. Play was suspended twice and the course was evacuated twice.

During the second course evacuation of the afternoon, three large pines came down between 16 and 17. Augusta National tells us there are no injuries, which is really a miracle.

It was a bit of whiplash out here for patrons, though, because around 3 p.m., the first horns sounded, clearing the course.

“I don’t think i can say on television what went through my mind,” one patron said.

Marcus Fork was here from the UK for his first Masters.

“My first Masters, and you went and put rain on,” he said with a laugh.

Davis Fisher from Greenville, N.C., said:

“I was having a great time, pumped up, I was watching Tiger hit his second shot on the ninth fairway. Big Tiger fan. Obviously, I was bummed out but I don’t want to get electrocuted today.”

But within minutes, a stroke of luck as people were allowed back in.

Laura: “How great is your luck?”

Marcus: “That’s meeting you!”

Laura: “You barely got two steps out of the gate.”

Marcus:”Ii know! We were literally down there and heard the news. Thought great! Fantastic! Get another three hours. I might actually get to see Tiger Woods now.”

Laura: “Get out there, we’re thrilled for ya. Have a great time!”

The luck was short-lived, but even an extra hour at Augusta National is a gift.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Andrews Drive
Name released for car passenger killed in Augusta shooting
Prescilla Johnson
Driver sentenced in Columbia County crash that killed mom of 5
Train slams into 18-wheeler near Club Car plant.
WATCH: Train slams into 18-wheeler near Club Car plant
Salutatorian's family speaks
‘Roller coaster of emotions’: Salutatorian controversy concludes
Migdelia Guadalupe appears by video at her sentencing hearing April 27, 2023.
Great-grandma sentenced for dog-mauling death of baby in Martinez

Latest News

Masters champion Jon Rahm of Spain lifts the Masters Trophy during the Green Jacket ceremony...
Now a part of history, it was a Masters Tournament like no other
Scottie Scheffler puts the green jacket on Jon Rahm, of Spain, after Rahm won the Masters golf...
Jon Rahm is a Masters champion everyone saw coming
Rahm
Watch 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm receive his green jacket
Masters flag
Masters Tournament day by day: Journey to the green jacket
WETTEST MASTERS
Here’s a look at the history of rain at the Masters Tournament