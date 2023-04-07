Weather brings rapid shifts of fate for Masters patrons

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a wild weather day at Augusta National. Play was suspended twice and the course was evacuated twice.

During the second course evacuation of the afternoon, three large pines came down between 16 and 17. Augusta National tells us there are no injuries, which is really a miracle.

It was a bit of whiplash out here for patrons, though, because around 3 p.m., the first horns sounded, clearing the course.

“I don’t think i can say on television what went through my mind,” one patron said.

Marcus Fork was here from the UK for his first Masters.

“My first Masters, and you went and put rain on,” he said with a laugh.

Davis Fisher from Greenville, N.C., said:

“I was having a great time, pumped up, I was watching Tiger hit his second shot on the ninth fairway. Big Tiger fan. Obviously, I was bummed out but I don’t want to get electrocuted today.”

But within minutes, a stroke of luck as people were allowed back in.

Laura: “How great is your luck?”

Marcus: “That’s meeting you!”

Laura: “You barely got two steps out of the gate.”

Marcus:”Ii know! We were literally down there and heard the news. Thought great! Fantastic! Get another three hours. I might actually get to see Tiger Woods now.”

Laura: “Get out there, we’re thrilled for ya. Have a great time!”

The luck was short-lived, but even an extra hour at Augusta National is a gift.

