Student artwork on display at art exhibit in North Augusta

There are works made of yarn, clay, and fifth graders made sundaes that look good enough to eat.
There are works made of yarn, clay, and fifth graders made sundaes that look good enough to eat.
By Will Volk
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - From paintbrush to canvas, even clay works of art, North Augusta students are showing off their talent.

Here’s why it’s more than just an exhibit for students who participated.

“It’s a great way for the students to show off their work,” said Executive Director Mary Anne Bigger.

The Arts and Heritage Center of North Augusta is filled with about 150 pieces of student art.

“It’s important to get the young people involved in art, and this is a way for everyone to see what they’re doing in the public schools,” she said.

Bigger says students have been working on these pieces since January. They have student artwork from five North Augusta area schools on display.

“We have some fabulous art teachers in all of the schools, and this way, the kids get their work out there,” said Bigger.

The students created many different types of art and it’s not just paintings. There are works made of yarn, clay, and fifth graders made sundaes that look good enough to eat.

“They’re all great, they’re all fun, it’s very colorful, and we invite the public to come out and view it,” she said.

She says it’s amazing to see what our local students can do, and now you can see it too.

You can view their work for free at the center for about two more weeks. They’ll also have an open house on April 20.

