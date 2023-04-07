Submit Photos/Videos
Sam Bennett wears a reminder of his dad, and his love of golf

By Meredith Anderson
Updated: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week is special for amateur Masters player Sam Bennett.

His dad died in 2021. His love for his dad was his driving force when it came to golf and it’s the same for others out on the course.

His late father’s words aren’t just etched in his heart.

They’re inked on Sam Bennett’s arm.

Don’t wait to do something.

The senior at Texas A&M knows his pops would be thrilled he’s competing at the masters.

Sam Benett: “He’d think it’s the coolest thing ever.”

He tweeted a photo on Father’s Day back in 2018 announcing his dad was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Mark Bennett died in 2021.

“He’s been here a few times -- not to watch me play obviously - but I know he’s watching me from above and is wishing me the best,” Bennett said.

No doubt he’ll say an extra prayer in Amen Corner, where the beauty of the azaleas can also carry a painful reminder.

