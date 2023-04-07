Submit Photos/Videos
23-year-old man wanted in connection with Augusta fatal shooting

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently out on the 3400 Block of South Kensington Drive investigating a homicide.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted in connection to a Thursday afternoon fatal shooting.

Tevin Lloyd, 23, is wanted in reference to a murder that occurred on the 3400 block of Kensington Drive South.

Lloyd is described as 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 24-year-old Marquez Bokknight.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3400 Block of South Kensington Drive to investigate a homicide.

Bokknight was shot at least two times and was pronounced dead at Augusta University at 3:05 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

MORE | 15-year-old killed in Augusta shooting on Old McDuffie Road

The shooting is among dozens that have swept the CSRA in the past year, claiming more than 80 lives since mid-April.

Lloyd is known to frequent south Augusta.

Lloyd should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on Lloyd, please contact Inv. Tyler Steerman or any Violent Crimes Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1427 or (706) 821-1080.

