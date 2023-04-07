Submit Photos/Videos
Reigning champ Scheffler keeps his eyes on back-to-back goal

By Nick Proto
Updated: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This is the fourth time Scottie Scheffler has teed it up on a Thursday at the Masters.

But it’s the first time he’s doing it as the defending champion.

“I think, like, when you see the list of guys when they get in the tournament and how they qualify and you see ‘Lifetime Exemption’ by your name, I think is really cool,” he said.

Now the focus shifts to making history yet again.

Already in one of the most exclusive clubs in the world, Scheffler has a chance to join even rarer air.

Only Tiger, Jack and Sir Nick have successfully defended their title.

“What has allowed some of us to defend the title is understanding how to play it,” Woods said. “Scottie knows how to play this golf course.”

Knowledge and experience are two words we hear a lot out here.

And it’s probably the only place where Scheffler doesn’t stack up.

He has the skill.

He has the mindset.

He has the momentum.

But he doesn’t have a lot of experience here.

Nick Faldo went back to back in his sixth and seventh Masters.

Tiger and Jack did it in their seventh and eighth.

This is just Sheffler’s fourth time out here, a 26-year-old trying to take home another green jacket.

But with history just 36 holes away, Scheffler hasn’t let that shake him.

He doesn’t let his legacy impact the moment.

“It doesn’t motivate me out here. I’m just trying to come out here and do my best and play good golf and have fun. Outside of that, I’m just hoping to have a good attitude and just come out here and just do the best that I can do, and wherever that ends up in my career, I’ll be happy with,” Scheffler said.

Scheffler is well above the cut line to play the weekend but has a lot of work to do if he wants to contend.

None of the other three to repeat as champs were more than five shots back after round two.

