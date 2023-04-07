Submit Photos/Videos
NetJets members protest low pay, long schedules at Augusta Regional

Low pay and long schedules have caused NetJets’ members and their families to walk in support of an informational picket at Augusta Regional Airport.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Low pay and long schedules have caused NetJets’ members and their families to walk in support of an informational picket at Augusta Regional Airport to call attention to the management.

Members state that qualified, competent personnel are vital to the financial health and viability of any business, but especially to an air transportation provider.

NetJets owners and customers pay a premium for the safety and service that has long distinguished the brand, and maintaining that reputation requires a skilled, experienced pilot labor force.

The NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots represent the professional interests of the 2,9000-plus crewmembers who fly in the service of NetJets Aviation Inc.

