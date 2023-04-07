At the Masters, a picture can still say a thousand words

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We met a 9-year-old in front of the clubhouse Friday who dressed the part.

He was with his family to take a photo in front of the clubhouse at Founders Circle -- and was more than happy to talk about his knickers.

“I like Payne Stewart and Bobby Jones, and my mom likes them too, so that’s why I dressed up as Bobby Jones,” Ashton Goff said.

This week, people have been taking advantage of this free souvenir Augusta National provides with proposals and special announcements.

Last year, nine proposals happened here.

As of Friday, six had already happened -- so this year could eclipse last year’s total.

What happens is you stand in line, smile for the cameras, get a card and Augusta National posts it to the internet later for patrons to download for free.

“We went shopping and I told my husband that this was our next stop before the line got really long because sometimes we wait up to two hours to get our picture taken because it’s like this is the only way to get your picture taken,” Meredith Fulton.

For Baxley, Ga., couple Zach and Kassy Eason, it was a way for them to announce that they’re expecting.

They were at the Masters last year but were evacuated due to storms, so this was their second chance to come.

“We were super excited to be able to announce it at the Masters,” they said.

Their picture says it all.

