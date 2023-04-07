Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

At the Masters, a picture can still say a thousand words

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Official leader board from Augusta National
Full Masters coverage from News 12

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We met a 9-year-old in front of the clubhouse Friday who dressed the part.

He was with his family to take a photo in front of the clubhouse at Founders Circle -- and was more than happy to talk about his knickers.

MASTERS LIVE BLOG | Updates from the course at Augusta National

“I like Payne Stewart and Bobby Jones, and my mom likes them too, so that’s why I dressed up as Bobby Jones,” Ashton Goff said.

This week, people have been taking advantage of this free souvenir Augusta National provides with proposals and special announcements.

Caption

Last year, nine proposals happened here.

As of Friday, six had already happened -- so this year could eclipse last year’s total.

What happens is you stand in line, smile for the cameras, get a card and Augusta National posts it to the internet later for patrons to download for free.

“We went shopping and I told my husband that this was our next stop before the line got really long because sometimes we wait up to two hours to get our picture taken because it’s like this is the only way to get your picture taken,” Meredith Fulton.

For Baxley, Ga., couple Zach and Kassy Eason, it was a way for them to announce that they’re expecting.

They were at the Masters last year but were evacuated due to storms, so this was their second chance to come.

“We were super excited to be able to announce it at the Masters,” they said.

Their picture says it all.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently out on the 3400 Block of South Kensington...
24-year-old man slain in shooting on South Kensington Drive
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
15-year-old killed in Augusta shooting on Old McDuffie Road
Masters flag
MASTERS LIVE BLOG: Updates for Thursday, April 6, 2023
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Driver dies after car crash on Dixie Clay Road in Aiken County
Tevin Lloyd, 23, is wanted in reference to a murder that occurred on the 3400 block of...
23-year-old man arrested after Augusta fatal shooting

Latest News

Masters flag
MASTERS LIVE BLOG: Updates for Friday, April 7, 2023
Masters champion Scottie Scheffler of the United States on the No. 2 green during the second...
Does Scheffler have what it takes to win back-to-back Masters?
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a stroke from the No. 2 tee during the second round of...
McIlroy grand slam on hold; he looks likely to miss Masters cut
Trees tumble as weather worsens at Masters
Trees tumble as weather worsens at Masters; no one injured