Many families make memories together at the Masters

By Meredith Anderson
Updated: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The azaleas’ blooms are temporary, yet they will forever be frozen in time as the backdrop of Masters memories, being made all over this cathedral of golf.

“Jason Kokrak was walking by and then stopped turned around and then gave my son Landon his glove,” said patron Alex Bloodworth.

The 9-year-old will never forget this day with dad.

Landon: “It’s better than any sporting event.”

Merritt Nalle, 14, got to see Rory McIlroy

Merritt: “Definitely my celebrity crush.”

Even if she’ll never forgive her 12-year-old sister for what happened next.

Ramsey: “I said happy early birthday. His birthday is May 4th.”

Merritt: “Of 1989, and I told her that, and she took MY line, and he smiled at HER.”

She couldn’t stay too mad, though, especially once dad bragged on her a bit.

Merritt: “I’m his number one golf buddy.”

Alan: “Number one in our hearts, but number 4 on the varsity team.”

Dads and daughters, fathers and sons were spending the day tattooing these memories in their minds of a place and a golf tournament that reminds all to spend the time, enjoy the moments, don’t wait to do it.

