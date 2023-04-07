Submit Photos/Videos
Local restaurants feel the impact of golf tournament week

Restaurants are taking advantage of every ounce of space they have, fencing off portions of the parking lot so they can serve outside.(WRDW)
By Sydney Hood
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golf tournament week is in full swing, and restaurants on Washington Road are definitely feeling the impact.

We spoke with a few restaurant managers about how they are dealing with the influx of customers. Restaurants are taking advantage of every ounce of space they have, fencing off portions of the parking lot so they can serve outside.

It’s a lot of work, but it’s nothing compared to the benefits of these places.

“A blowout baby, a blowout,” said Mirdana Stokes, Rockin’ Crab Manager.

Blowout doesn’t begin to describe what Washington Road sees.

Macy Landrum is the bar manager at Top Dawg Tavern. She said, “Every night we’ll reach max capacity.”

Which means making the most of the space you have.

“Outdoors is very important because you have a capacity that you reach inside. So that’s whenever you want to push for outdoor activities, outdoor bars,” she said.

Outdoors and indoors staff teams are fully loaded.

Geoffrey Jimenez is the bar manager at Rockin’ Crab. He said, “Fifty-two weeks. We’ve been working on this for weeks. Our vendors lined up getting all of our employees trained new employees trained.”

Stokes said: “They a little upset about coming to work early but everybody gets here on time. We have fun.”

Fun is what it’s all about, and making sure everything is up to par.

Jimenez said: “Builds our union as a team. Gets everybody together. Everybody’s helping each other and helps us in the long run because we’re all prepared for crowds for big events.”

Preparation is key.

Landrun said: “We tell all of our people that work here, all of our employees that whenever it rains, just come in immediately. So we’re full staff, whatever it rains.”

When it rains, like we’re expecting Friday and this weekend, people pour in.

“You get to meet so many people from all over, and you never know who you’re gonna meet. So it’s really fun,” said Landrun .”We’ve already beat ourselves from last year, so that’s very good.”

