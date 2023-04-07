Submit Photos/Videos
It’s cut day, and amateur Sam Bennett is playing with poise

By Daniel Booth
Updated: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT
See the official Masters leaderboard
Full Masters coverage from News 12

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s cut day at the Masters.

Players are trying to get in as much play as possible as wet weather looms.

In addition to having to worry about who’s ahead of them on the leaderboard with the weather changing, players hoping to make the weekend will have to pay even closer attention to the course conditions moving forward.

Brooks Koepka is 12 under with a bogey-free card.

Sam Bennett’s continuing to turn heads with his outstanding performance. He’s four shots off the lead heading into the weekend.

As expected, Jon Rahm’s still in the thick of things as he continues to make his way through his second nine.

Colin Morikawa’s determined to pick up where he lost off last year.

We’ll never forget when Colin and Rory went back to back out of the bunker on 18 to close out the 2022 Masters.

Here are some of the notables we’re keeping an eye on:

Tiger: will he make the cut?

Rory struggles continue at 5 under.

Phil had himself a nice day, going 3-under for the round. Back-to-back birdies in Amen Corner on 12 and 13 helped him slide up the board at 4-under.

Scottie, the reigning Masters champ, didn’t have the best day, but is still likely to make the weekend at one under.

After finishing the first 18 four under and turning in a bogey-free card, U.S. amateur champion Sam Bennett came back on day two. He spent a lot of time in second place on the leaderboard.

Only two other amateurs in the history of the Masters tournament have climbed that high up the leaderboard.

He’s not afraid of the spotlight.

“I think I am prepared,” he said. “The hard work’s done. I made the cut as an amateur. I kind of made my mark. I played steady golf. Now it’s time for me to go out and enjoy, soak it all in, be able to play the weekend at the Masters. I mean, growing up as a kid, if you would have told me that, I would have said you’re probably crazy.”

He’s played with a level of confidence and poise alongside Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa, who are both ranked as two of the top five best golfers in the world.

