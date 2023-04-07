As golf week wraps up, here’s what TSA recommends to flyers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As tournament week wraps up, people will be getting ready to fly out in the next few days, and almost every seat flying out of Augusta will be full, according to TSA.

And there are things people can do to make that process easier.

TSA says to give yourself plenty of time to get through security when flying out, due to higher volumes of crowds than normal.

They say if you’re travelling with specific items like golf clubs, get to the airport a little earlier than normal, because their screening process is a little different than just regular items.

They also advise cleaning off clubs before you travel to make the process easier.

TSA also recommend knowing what can and can’t be brought in a carry on bag to save time and keep from losing liquids like sunscreen and alcohol.

But the biggest thing TSA says to do is give yourself plenty of time to get through and expect higher than normal wait times.

Mark Howell, regional spokesperson for TSA, says, “Make sure that you get to the airport at least two hours prior to your scheduled departure time. Sometimes there’s going to be volume periods there where where it’s going to be over the capacity that the checkpoint can handle. So you will see some wait times through the weekend. That’s why we ask people to get there a little bit earlier than they usually do.”

They will be fully staffed to handle the large amounts of people flying out. Howell says the tournament also impacts the Atlanta and Charlotte airports.

Do they advise following those same guidelines no matter where you fly out.

