Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Golf week brings business, memories to local golf stores

Golf fans from all over the world are in town this week, and it’s good news for stores like Bonaventure Discount Golf which specializes in gear for the sport.
By Maria Sellers
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golf fans from all over the world are in town this week, and it’s good news for stores like Bonaventure Discount Golf which specializes in gear for the sport.

While patrons are here in Augusta for the tournament, on days when there’s a delay on the course due to weather they come into the store for something golf related they can do while waiting to return to the course.

MORE | Local restaurants feel the impact of golf tournament week

And one of the owners says rain or shine, tournament week is their favorite time of year because they get to meet people from all over the world.

Nan Sherrill, co-owner of Bonaventure Discount Golf, says, “I wouldn’t leave Augusta for any amount of money during Masters. It is so much fun. You meet so many people from around the world. If it rains, they’re in here.”

Sherrill says the store has been in business for 68 years so they have seen many Masters weeks. And they always enjoy it.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently out on the 3400 Block of South Kensington...
24-year-old man slain in shooting on South Kensington Drive
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
15-year-old killed in Augusta shooting on Old McDuffie Road
Masters flag
MASTERS LIVE BLOG: Updates for Thursday, April 6, 2023
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Driver dies after car crash on Dixie Clay Road in Aiken County
Tevin Lloyd, 23, is wanted in reference to a murder that occurred on the 3400 block of...
23-year-old man arrested after Augusta fatal shooting

Latest News

Student artwork on display at art exhibit in North Augusta
Tree
Patrons tell what they know about tumbled trees
Trees tumble as weather worsens at Masters
MASTERS LIVE BLOG: Updates for Friday, April 7, 2023
Crime scene tape
Augusta shootings kill 2 people within hours, including a 15-year-old
Golf fans from all over the world are in town this week, and it’s good news for stores like...
Golf week brings business, memories to local golf stores