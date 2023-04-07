Golf week brings business, memories to local golf stores

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golf fans from all over the world are in town this week, and it’s good news for stores like Bonaventure Discount Golf which specializes in gear for the sport.

While patrons are here in Augusta for the tournament, on days when there’s a delay on the course due to weather they come into the store for something golf related they can do while waiting to return to the course.

And one of the owners says rain or shine, tournament week is their favorite time of year because they get to meet people from all over the world.

Nan Sherrill, co-owner of Bonaventure Discount Golf, says, “I wouldn’t leave Augusta for any amount of money during Masters. It is so much fun. You meet so many people from around the world. If it rains, they’re in here.”

Sherrill says the store has been in business for 68 years so they have seen many Masters weeks. And they always enjoy it.

