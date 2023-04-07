Easter brings surprises to local pediatric patients, senior citizens

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Easter holiday has brought out the giving spirit, including surprising pediatric patients at Doctors Hospital and seniors in the Aiken Meals-on-Wheels program.

On Friday morning, the Easter Bunny hopped into the Pediatric Unit at Doctors Hospital to spread some cheer to their tiniest burn patients.

Two patients, Jai’Don and London, lit up when they saw the bunny. Both patients are doing well and on their way to recovery.

London says, “I’m so appreciative that the Easter Bunny came by to see us, I haven’t seen him in so long.”

Jai'Don and the Easter Bunny (Doctor's Hospital)

Jai’Don’s mother says, “Jai’Don is doing great and we are very appreciative to the staff for his care.”

Doctors Hospital is home to the largest Burn Center in the United States, treating thousands of patients annually.

Meanwhile, senior citizens who are part of the Meals-on-Wheels program in Aiken County received Easter baskets, donated to the United Way’s Be-A-Bunny program.

SRP Federal Credit Union staff collected 81 baskets this year, breaking the record number for the program.

Baskets were filled with items such as bath toiletries and supplies, nonperishable food supplies, first aid items, tissues, flashlights, nightlights, and more.

Eric Jenkins, CEO of SRP Federal Credit Union, says, “Our staff volunteers regularly, participating in community outreach programs and when donations are requested they generously give. They truly care about the people in our community and reaching a record high number of baskets for our senior citizens in need reflects this.”

