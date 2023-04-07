Does Scheffler have what it takes to win back-to-back Masters?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Winning at the Masters is hard.

Only 55 people have ever done it.

Winning it more than once is even harder.

Only 17 people have done that.

But winning it back to back is a feat only three men have accomplished. Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods.

This year, Scottie Scheffler has a chance to add his name to that exclusive list.

This is the fourth time Scheffler has teed it up on a Thursday at the Masters.

But it’s the first time he’s doing it as the defending champion.

“I think, like, when you see the list of guys when they get in the tournament and how they qualify and you see “Lifetime Exemption” by your name I think is really cool,” Scheffler said.

Now the focus shifts to making history yet again.

Already in one of the most exclusive clubs in the world, Scheffler has a chance to join even rarer air.

Autoplay Caption

Only Tiger, Jack, and Sir Nick have successfully defended their title.

“What has allowed some of us to defend the title is understanding how to play it. Scottie knows how to play this golf course,” Scheffler said.

Knowledge and experience are two words we hear a lot out here.

And it’s probably the only place where scheffler doesn’t stack up.

He has the skill.

He has the mindset.

He has the momentum.

But he doesn’t have a lot of experience here.

Nick Faldo went back to back in his 6th and 7th Masters.

Tiger and Jack did it in their seventh and eighth.

This is just Sheffler’s fourth time out here – a 26-year-old trying to take home another green jacket.

But with history just 36 holes away, Scheffler hasn’t let that shake him.

He doesn’t let his legacy impact the moment.

“It doesn’t motivate me out here. I’m just trying to come out here and do my best and play good golf and have fun. Outside of that, I’m just hoping to have a good attitude and just come out here and just do the best that I can do, and wherever that ends up in my career, I’ll be happy with,” Scheffler said.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.