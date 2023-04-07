Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The front is likely to push south through the region during the day Friday making for a tricky temperature forecast and changing wind direction during the day. Early morning temperatures Friday will be in the 60s and most of the area should be able to warm into the 70s by lunchtime before a big drop in temperatures happens in the afternoon with the frontal passage. Temperatures will likely be in the 50s and 60s for most of the central and northern CSRA by 5-6 PM Friday. Winds will start out of the southeast early in the day and then switch out of the northeast behind the front and getting gustier throughout the day. Isolated to widely scattered showers are possible early Friday and then coverage should expand and get heavier later in the afternoon and especially Friday night.

We will notice much cooler temperatures Saturday with wind chills in the 40s all day long. Rain chances are high early Saturday and should stay elevated through the entire day. Sustained winds out of the northeast 10-15 mph and gusts over 20 mph look likely during the day Saturday. There is a marginal flood risk during the day for flood prone areas.

Rain will linger across the region Saturday night into early Sunday, but most of Sunday is trending dry. Temperatures will stay below average Sunday and winds will be gusty. Highs will be in the upper 50s and gusts up to 25 mph are possible. Keep it here for updates during the week.

